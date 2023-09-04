Panamanian football is in total shock with the horrific death of C.A. Independiente defender Gilberto Hernández. According to police reports, Hernández was killed, and six others were injured on September 3rd, 2023, in the afternoon while walking through Calle 5, Avenida Herrera, Colón Province, of Panama after two men arrived in a taxi and opened fire on a street.

The shooting is being treated as a gang related crime, Colón homicide prosecutor David Medina told the media, “We are talking about eight injured victims and one deceased, and we have already begun the investigative acts aimed at clarifying these facts”.

Gilberto Hernández was only 26 years of age, and in March had played against World Cup champions Argentina, marking Lionel Messi in a 2-0 defeat in Buenos Aires.

About Gilberto Hernández

Gilberto Hernández began his career in Árabe Unido in 2018, he would play until 2022 making 60 appearances and scoring 1 goal. The defender would later move to Herrera F.C. where he was there for only half a season before finally transferring to Independiente where he got off to a flying start with 7 goals in 32 matches.

On the international front, Hernández had been called up by the Panama U-22 team to play the 2019 Pan American Games. He would receive his only two caps with Panama against Guatemala and Argentina in 2023.

Hernández won two championships with Independiente and played his whole career in his home country.