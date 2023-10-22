Alejandro Papu Gomez finally published an official statement after his two-year suspension for doping was confirmed. The player has been accused of using terbutaline, a prohibited substance by worldwide agencies.

“Throughout my life, I have not only strictly adhered to all regulations, but have also positioned myself as a staunch advocate for clean sports and sportsmanship, condemning and categorically rejecting all forms of doping. I have never had nor will I ever have the intention of resorting to a prohibited practice.”

The episode for which Papu Gomez is being punished occurred in October 2022 while he was still playing at Sevilla FC in Spain. Then, the midfielder went to the World Cup with Argentina where he was notified of the positive just a few hours before the final against France.

“The alleged infraction arises from the presence of terbutaline in my system, as I mistakenly, accidentally, and without intent, took a spoonful of my young child’s cough syrup. However, it is important to note that the therapeutic use of Terbutaline is allowed for professional athletes and, in no way, enhances athletic performance in soccer.”

Why is Papu Gomez accused of doping?

Papu Gomez also confirmed he has entrusted the matter to his lawyers. The 35-year old will try to clean his name as he considers the disciplinary proceedings may not have been conducted in accordance with the regulations. The final stage of his professional career is on the line.

Yesterday, AC Monza, the current club of Papu, confirmed they’ve received the official notification from FIFA, through the Italian Football Federation, regarding the first-instance verdict from the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission against the Argentine player.

“The player’s biological samples tested positive for Terbutaline, a medication taken to alleviate a bronchospasm crisis in October 2022 when the player was registered with Sevilla FC. The positive result is a result of unintentional ingestion. AC Monza reserves the right to assess the next procedural steps.”

Last September, after his surprising exit from Sevilla, Papu Gomez signed a two-year contract with AC Monza. It was a free transfer for the Italian club.

Papu Gomez: What is terbutaline?

Terbutaline is a medication which belongs to a class of drugs known as beta-2 adrenergic agonists. It is primarily used as a bronchodilator, which means it relaxes the muscles in the airways of the lungs. This was the reason why Papu Gomez supposedly took the syrup.

It helps to relieve symptoms associated with various respiratory conditions, particularly asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Terbutaline leads to bronchial relaxation which permits the widening of the body’s air passages.