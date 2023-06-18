Paraguay vs Nicaragua: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 friendly game in your country

This game will feature teams that don’t have any meaningful event coming soon in their schedules. The friendly matchup has Paraguay being hosts to Nicaragua at Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Here is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Paraguay have the obligation to bounce back after a disappointing stint in the last South American qualifiers. Their main goal has to wait until September, but they can’t waste opportunities to grow as a team. The last game they played was a loss to Chile in March.

Nicaragua should be getting ready for the Concacaf Gold Cup that will take place in June/July. However, they were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player in eight matchups. Therefore, they were replaced by Trinidad and Tobago in the main competition of the confederation.

Paraguay vs Nicaragua: Kick-Off Time

Paraguay will defy Nicaragua at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in a 2023 friendly game this Sunday, June 18.

Colombia: 9:30 AM

Costa Rica: 8:30 AM

El Salvador: 8:30 AM

Guatemala: 8:30 AM

Honduras: 8:30 AM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Nicaragua: 8:30 AM

Panama: 9:30 AM

Paraguay: 10:30 AM

How to watch Paraguay vs Nicaragua in your country

Colombia: Claro Sports 2

Costa Rica: Claro Sports 2

El Salvador: Claro Sports 2

Guatemala: Claro Sports 2

Honduras: Claro Sports 2

Mexico: Claro Sports 2

Nicaragua: Claro Sports 2

Panama: Claro Sports 2

Paraguay: Tigo Sports Paraguay