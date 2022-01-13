Paulo Dybala's contract talks with Juventus could take a huge twist as the Argentine star has reportedly decided to leave the club as a free agent next summer. Here, check out which teams could land him at the end of the season.

After a disappointing campaign that was followed by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Paulo Dybala became an even more important player for Juventus. The Argentine playmaker started to play a pivotal role again this season to get the club back on track.

However, the Old Lady's front office knew they would need to take care of an important aspect in the short term. Dybala is on the final year of his contract, which is why they've been in talks to extend his deal since the 2021-22 campaign got underway. Negotiations have not been easy, though.

But just when they were getting close to an extension, a sudden turn of events could see Dybala leave for nothing in June. According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Dybala has decided not to extend his contract with Juventus because the club changed the terms of their agreement. If he finally leaves Turin after seven years, these could be the next destinations for the Argentina international.

Atletico Madrid

Paulo Dybala could be on the move for the first time since he joined Juve in 2015. But he has obviously attracted interest in all these years, especially from Atletico Madrid. Fellow Argentinian manager Diego Simeone is reportedly an admirer of Dybala and this could be the right time for him to have the forward on board.

Barcelona

Nevertheless, the fact that he would be available for free also makes the 28-year-old a fantastic candidate for Barcelona. The financial problems have prevented the Catalans from making big-money signings, so landing a proven world-class player like Dybala in a free could be the perfect opportunity to strengthen Xavi's squad.

Paulo Dybala Premier League bound?

Another possibility Paulo Dybala would have if he explores a move away from Turin is to join the Premier League. The Argentine forward has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in the past but many other teams will probably show interest in acquiring his services.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Dybala has a change of heart and ends up signing another deal at Juventus. But the truth is that with less than six months under contract, he can already sign a pre-contract agreement with any other club.