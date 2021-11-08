Peru and Bolivia meet this week on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

Peru vs Bolivia: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Nearly a month later, international soccer returns and it will bring us an exciting double-fixture of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers for the November international window. On Matchday 13, Peru and Bolivia clash in Lima.

La Blanquirroja are in a really tough spot as they sit 9th in the Conmebol standings. Ricardo Gareca's men come from a painful defeat to Argentina, which was their second loss in a row after dropping all points in Bolivia.

Now, La Verde will try to upset Peru again, but this time on the road. Cesar Farias' boys have suddenly joined the Qatar 2022 conversation by claiming back-to-back victories, both at home. Will they make it three by winning in Peru this time?

Peru vs Bolivia: Date

Peru and Bolivia will face each other on Thursday, November 11, at Estadio Nacional in Lima on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Last time they met, Bolivia won 1-0.

Peru vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Peru vs Bolivia

The game to be played between Peru and Bolivia on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by Fubo Sports Network.