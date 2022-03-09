Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes face each other at Subaru Park in a match for the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Week 3 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

Philadelphia Union will host San Jose Earthquakes at the Subaru Park in Chester, in Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 13th overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, with both Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes celebrating a victory on four occasions each so far; while an equal number of four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on September 26, 2019, when the Union snatched a late 2-1 thriller win at the PayPal Park, formerly known as Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose in the 2019 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 3 game between Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes will be played on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Subaru Park in Chester.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes in 2022 MLS Regular Season

The game to be played between Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes on the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are NBC Sports Bay Area, WPHL-TV PHL17, Philadelphiaunion.com, ESPN+.