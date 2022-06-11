Poland and Belgium face off on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here, you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch in the US and Canada.

Poland and Belgium will face each other at Narodowy Stadium (Warszawa) on Matchday 4 of League A Group 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States you can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN or FuboTV if you are in Canada.

Poland are in third place in the group standings with 3 points. So far, the team with star player Robert Lewandowski has won one game and lost another. In their last match, they were defeated 6-1 by Belgium. That made Jan Tomaszewski, a former player who played in the World Cup of Germany 1974 and Argentina 1978 for Poland, burst out, saying: "Czesław Michniewicz being Poland's coach is the worst mistake in the history of Polish soccer".

On the other hand, Belgium are one of the best national teams in the world, the team coached by Roberto Martinez is in second place in the FIFA ranking. In addition, Belgium, like Poland, have three points from one loss and one win, placing them in second place in the standings.

Poland vs Belgium: Date

Poland and Belgium will meet at Narodowy Stadium on Tuesday, June 14, on Matchday 4 of League A Group 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Poland vs Belgium: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Poland vs Belgium in the US and Canada

The game to be played between Poland and Belgium on Matchday 4 of League A Group 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: ViX. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN or FuboTV.

