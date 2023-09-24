Portimonense vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Portimonense and Benfica meet in the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão. The home team wants to win another game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023-2024 Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Portimonense are enjoying a good streak after drawing two games against Arouca 1-1, Estrela 1-1 and a recent victory against Vitoria 2-1 on the road.

Benfica also have a streak of four wins against Estrela 2-0, Gil Vicente 3-2, Vitoria 4-0 and Vizela 2-1. So far they are in the 4th spot of the standings.

Portimonense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Portimonense and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, September 24 at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM September 25

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM September 25

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM September 25

Malaysia: 1:00 AM September 25

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM September 25

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM September 25

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Portimonense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: Star+

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol