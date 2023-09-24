Portimonense and Benfica meet in the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão. The home team wants to win another game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023-2024 Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Portimonense are enjoying a good streak after drawing two games against Arouca 1-1, Estrela 1-1 and a recent victory against Vitoria 2-1 on the road.
Benfica also have a streak of four wins against Estrela 2-0, Gil Vicente 3-2, Vitoria 4-0 and Vizela 2-1. So far they are in the 4th spot of the standings.
Portimonense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Portimonense and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, September 24 at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM September 25
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM September 25
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM September 25
Malaysia: 1:00 AM September 25
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM September 25
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM September 25
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Portimonense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: Star+
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Italy: DAZN
Japan: DAZN
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol