Porto vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Barcelona will visit Porto this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Porto vs Barcelona online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

A significant clash awaits in Group H, featuring the two primary contenders to advance to the round of 16 in this Champions League campaign. They were already considered favorites before the group stage began, and their status as front-runners was further solidified after the initial Matchday.

Both teams secured impressive victories. Barcelona triumphed with a commanding 5-0 win against Royal Antwerp, while Porto secured a 3-1 victory against Shakhtar. This upcoming showdown could potentially determine the group leaders.

Porto vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: Next Pickx

Brazil: TNT Brasil, TNT Go, GUIGO, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 5 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar Plus+, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, ViX