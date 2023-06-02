While returning to England after the UEFA Europa League Final in Budapest, referee Anthony Taylor was subjected to insults by Roma supporters. The Englishman was the referee for the contentious decider between the Serie A side and Sevilla, in which 14 players and coaches were cautioned for various infractions, including Jose Mourinho.

Sevilla prevailed in the end, but only after a penalty shootout against Mourinho’s squad. While waiting for Taylor in the Puskas Arena parking lot, the Portuguese manager, who had just lost his first European final as a manager, unleashed an obscene tirade.

Mourinho exploded, “F* disgrace man, it’s a f* disgrace,” before swearing at the official in Italian. He then said, “F*** off,” per Italian Football TV. As a result, the Premier League match official and his family were targeted by angry Italian fans, who snatched up his belongings and threw items at him and his loved ones.

How did the Premier League react to the abuse of Anthony Taylor?

After what transpired after Roma’s game against Sevilla, the Premier League has come out in favor of Anthony Taylor. The harsh harassment by Roma fans at Budapest airport have prompted the Premier League to issue a statement in the referee’s defense.

In a separate statement, the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) also acknowledged: “[We are] aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

“We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthonyand his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final. We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”