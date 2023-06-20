Manchester City are coming off of their greatest season in history. A historic treble which saw them win the FA Cup, Premier League, and UEFA Champions League. Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola and the goals of Erling Haaland.



One of the key contributors on and off the field was bad boy Jack Grealish, who did what can be described as a world tour of celebration. From partying in Turkey to showing up in his pajamas, Grealish relished his major achievement.



Now the England midfielder speaks out about leading the charge of Manchester City’s four-day bender which included Turkey, Ibiza, and a trip back to Manchester.



Jack Grealish on City’s partying



In an interview with talkSPORT, Grealish stated over the criticism he received for his partying antics, ‘Not really. I’d done something that comes around once in a lifetime. The last time it was done… I don’t know when Man United did it, but it hasn’t been done for ages.



‘So why not celebrate like that? Everyone was with me. I wasn’t on my own, going out with my friends. I was with the whole team.



‘We enjoyed ourselves on the Saturday, Sunday, Monday. I had the best weekend of my life. I’d just won the Champions League and I was so emotional after it.

‘I was probably on the biggest emotional high I’ve ever been on. The manager didn’t tell me, but I knew I wouldn’t play on Friday. Last weekend was the best weekend I’ve ever had. I’m still trying to come to terms with it. I’ve been on such a high the last week.”