PSG's dressing room is probably one of the most controversial nowadays in soccer. The board is trying to get a superteam, but now they made a direct warning to Sergio Ramos that could put some extra pressure on the whole squad.

Sergio Ramos has been one of the greatest defenders in history of soccer. The Spanish player is now part of PSG's squad, but he has not been able to be the leader they thought he would be. Now, the board has made some direct warnings to him that could bring some extra pressure on the team's dressing room.

In the summer of 2021, PSG decided to bring Sergio Ramos, 36, to France as he was searching for a team after Real Madrid did not renew him. Unfortunately, some injuries kept him out for a long time and he wasn't able to play as he was supposed to in his first season.

But now things are different. The Andalusian is healthy and everything is set for him to partner up with Marquinhos at defense. Even though this could be Christophe Galtier's main path, the PSG coach and the team's board has made a direct warning to Sergio Ramos and things could change soon for the center back.

Sergio Ramos' starting role at PSG could be in doubt for the team's board

Sergio Ramos' arrival to Paris-Saint Germain was a blockbuster move in the 2021 summer transfer window. Unfortunately, he has not fulfilled the expectations and the board seems desperate to have a solid center back alongside Marquinhos.

According to L'Equipe, Luis Campos, new PSG's sporting advisor, has warned Sergio Ramos that they are looking for a new center back to put some pressure on him. The board will try to sign a defender in this transfer window to increase competitiveness in the squad.

Some reports establish that PSG is still searching for a player as they have at least two options for the spot. Despite this controversial move, players have said that Ramos is a true leader as he has solved some issues between teammates that could have ended in bigger problems.