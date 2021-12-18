It seems as though there is trouble in paradise for Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi, with reports of new issues emerging.

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window as probably the biggest move in the transfer market, but after four months it seems that the Argentine could be starting to regret moving to Paris.

Reports in Argentina have revealed that almost nothing works in the relationship between the forward and the Parisians, so it is speculated that he is in a conflict with the PSG management, and has a bad relationship with his teammates, except with Neymar and Angel Di Maria. In addition, it is believed that his family can not get used to life in the French capital.

Messi and his closest friends accused the French media of creating a witch hunt against the former Barcelona star who has started off the season struggling in the French Ligue 1, only to star in the Red-and-Blues jersey in the UEFA Champions League.

Possible anti-Messi agenda in the French media pushed by PSG?

French publications L'Équipe and Le Parisien don't quite give the 34-year-old credit for his games, constantly giving him lower player ratings, and it seems that there are two reasons for that. The Argentine is accustomed to a far different treatment in the Catalan media who worshipped him while during his 21-year-stay at the Camp Nou, while the other reason could be that both newspapers are very close to Paris Saint-Germain's management.

Therefore, Leo Messi's father and agent, Jorge, considers that the criticism in these media is, in fact, a hidden message by the PSG hierarchy, suggesting that they are not satisfied with the Argentine's performances so far and they expect him to start delivering. In addition, it is speculated that the French powerhouse's board is not content with the relationship between their main star and coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Allegedly, Messi repeatedly told Pochettino that he did not understand what the coach was asking of him, in front of the other players, thus questioning and undermining his compatriot's authority. Moreover, it is suggested that Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three children miss Barcelona and the life that they had in Spain.