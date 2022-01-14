Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a new offer to Kylian Mbappe as he heads into the final months of his contract. Here, find out what PSG are proposing the Frenchman to prevent him from moving to Real Madrid.

The Kylian Mbappe saga has been quiet for a while but PSG are apparently trying to reestablish contract talks with the star forward. It's not a secret that Real Madrid want to land him in a free transfer next summer, a possibility that Paris Saint-Germain's hierarchy wants to shut down as soon as possible.

The Frenchman has stalled to renew his contract for a long time before he reached this point where he can already negotiate with any other club to sign a pre-contract agreement.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Mbappe ever since he was heading towards his final year under contract and have even made late bids last summer to bring him in. PSG turned all of them down and now they reportedly have another idea to keep Mbappe in the French capital.

Report: PSG offer Mbappe shorter but more expensive contract

According to French TV show Telefoot, PSG have offered Kylian Mbappe a new kind of deal in order to secure his stay beyond June. The latest bid would consist in a shorter contract, tying Mbappe down to a one or two-year deal.

However, the French superstar will reportedly not make a decision about his future until the end of the season. PSG still have a lot of challenging tasks ahead of them, with the second half of the Ligue 1 campaign and the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, ironically against Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been at Parc des Princes since 2018, when he joined from AS Monaco for $159.50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Since then, he went on to have a prolific tenure in Paris with an impressive 150 goals in 197 games. He has also been great this season thus far, having a hand in 33 goals (18 goals scored & 15 assists) in 26 games across all competitions.