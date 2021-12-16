With his contract running out next summer, Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid's priority target for next season. And the PSG striker's latest interview may fuel Los Blancos' expectations of landing the French superstar.

Kylian Mbappe has made big headlines last summer amid serious interest from Real Madrid to snatch the PSG superstar. The Frenchman has ultimately stayed at Parc des Princes but his future is up in the air again.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly turned down a number of late bids from the La Liga giants in the last transfer window, including a mind-blowing €200 million offer ($226m). But Mbappe's contract runs out next summer and the Ligue 1 club would no longer have control of his destiny.

As long as he doesn't put pen to a new deal, the 22-year-old forward will be able to discuss with other clubs for a pre-contract agreement in January. Needless to say, Los Blancos can't wait for it. And his comments to Paris Match suggest he'd be ready to leave the French capital.

Kylian Mbappe's latest comments could reveal plans on Real Madrid move from PSG

At 22, Mbappe has already experienced things that many players never get to enjoy in a lifetime. Countless awards to his name, team trophies, popularity, and money have come his way early in his career. But there are other things he seems to appreciate much more.

"Human ties are much more fascinating (than money)," Mbappe told Paris Match, as quoted by The Mirror. "It's the life experience that counts, more than making money," he continued.

That's an interesting take, given that one of PSG's strengths is their financial muscle. However, Mbappe indicated what really moves him: "I am thirsty above all for discoveries, trips, meetings with players, different cultures... I have a quiet relationship with money: I know it's important, I'm happy to have it, but that's not what drives me every second of the day."

Mbappe has spent his entire career in his home country so far... And his words suggest he'd welcome a new chapter for his life. His strong ties with Real Madrid not only came as a result of the club's interest in him but also due to his alleged desire to play at Santiago Bernabeu as well.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him, but the months go by and his contract expiration date continues the same. Now, his clearly focused on his game. But eventually, he'll have to make a decision.