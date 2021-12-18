Paris Saint-Germain have not only joined the race to sign a player from Manchester United, but they have jumped to the pole position for his signature for free after the end of the season.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is one of the most popular and highly-rated free agents that will be available at the end of the season. His agent, the controversial Mino Raiola, favors a move to Paris Saint-Germain than a return to Juventus, reports suggest in Italy and England.

Pogba spent four years in Turin, Italy before returning to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a sum of €100 million. The Frenchman's contract at Old Trafford runs until the end of the season, and he is examining his options, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Meanwhile, it is British publication The Mirror, which suggests that the Red Devils have offered Pogba a new €20 million-a-year contract before taxes. Pogba, on the other hand, will return to the pitch in January, and new interim manager Ralf Rangick is weighing his options. He may decide that extending Pogba's contract is not essential.

Agent Mino Raiola pulls the strings on Paul Pogba's future

French powerhouse, Paris Saint-Germain, and Serie A side, Juventus are both interested in securing his services from next season, although the Red-and-Blues have also set their sights on Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, is aiming for a top deal for his star client, who turns 29 in March. As a result, he will most likely choose PSG over the player's former team, Juve.

Even though the Bianconeri would welcome the French midfielder back to the Allianz Stadium, they also want to cut their pay cost, which makes Pogba's return to Turin problematic. The 54-year-old agent also has a solid relationship with the Ligue 1 side, since three of his players, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, and Xavi Simons, are presently playing in the French capital.