Nasser Al-Khelaifi shocked many in France when he announced that PSG will be looking to leave their legendary ground the Parc des Princes. The announcement comes after the City of Paris confirmed that the stadium was not for sale.

The Parc des Princes is not owned by PSG but rather is the property of the Paris City Council. Nasser Al-Khelaifi was not happy that the club could not take full control of the grounds, “It’s too easy to say now that the stadium is not for sale anymore. We know what we want, we wasted years to try and buy it. It’s easier for us now, we know what we want. It’s over for us. We want to move out of the Parc,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters at a UEFA Congress.

PSG has been firm that unless they become the full owners of the stadium that the club would look at other options. On Tuesday City Hall confirmed that Parc des Princes is not going on sale.

PSG looking for a new stadium

Paris deputy mayor for sports Pierre Rabadan stated, “A sale is not desirable, because that would be a decision with no turning back… That’s why we have to rule out the sale of the Parc today. We don’t want to sell off Paris’ legacy,”

The Parc des Princes has served as PSG’s home ground since 1974 and has gone through many renovations over the years.

Famous games played at the Parc des Princes

Nine World Cup matches have been played at the Parc des Princes, three in the 1938 World Cup and six in France 98. Among the famous games is the semifinal of 1938 between Hungary vs Sweden.

In France 98, the USMNT opened their ill-fated World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Germany. Other matches include Brazil vs Chile in the round of 16, as well as the Netherlands vs Croatia in the third-place match.