Nothing went according to plan for PSG in the last two seasons. Even though they did lift the Ligue 1 trophy in consecutive years, Nasser Al-Khelaifi‘s plan was that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe could deliver a highly desired UEFA Champions League title.

However, continental glory continues to be elusive for Paris Saint-Germain. But the outlook is even worse for the French club now, with the Argentine superstar gone and the French striker reportedly on his way out too.

Messi will play for MLS side Inter Miami after deciding not to renew his contract in Paris, while Mbappe could be sold before he becomes a free agent in 2024. Al-Khelaifi doesn’t seem to be angry at Messi, though.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi calls Messi the world’s best player

“I also want to thank Lionel Messi, the best player in the world, in the history of football, with whom we spent two magnificent years,” Al Khelaifi said in a press conference in which Luis Enrique was presented as the new PSG manager.

While his message shows gratitude for the Argentine player’s services in the last two seasons, it may also hide a subtle jab at Mbappe. After all, he’s calling Messi the best player on Earth over the current PSG star.

There’s no way to know, but maybe this could have been different if Mbappe hadn’t put his future in doubt. Either way, Al-Khelaifi addressed the forward’s future, giving him an ultimatum to make a decision.