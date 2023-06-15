Kylian Mbappe was on the spotlight this Thursday during the press conference of France prior to the match against Gibraltar in the UEFA Euro qualifiers. After all the controversy around his future with PSG or Real Madrid, it was the first time for him to speak about it.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in 2024, but he could execute a voluntary clause to remain with the team until 2025. During the last week, L’Equipe and Le Parisien reported the star won’t do that in order to be free and, as a consequence, join Real Madrid.

Then, Kylian Mbappe immediately went to social media to deny that information, but, in a very strange situation, he only guaranteed the 2023-2024 season with PSG. Nothing beyond that. Now, he had a chance to clarify that massive question regarding his future.

Kylian Mbappe speaks about his future with PSG or Real Madrid

As expected, the first question in the press conference for Kylian Mbappe had nothing to do with France or the match against Gibraltar. He had to answer what will happen with his future at PSG.

“I’ve already answered that question. My goal is to stay in the club. My only option at the moment is to stay with PSG. I hope the next question is about tomorrow’s game with France.”

However, that didn’t happen. The subject has become so important that France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, already said, once again, that he would lobby to convince Mbappe.

“What influence does the president have? About my career, today in 2023, none at all. He wants me to stay in Paris and my goal is also to stay. We both think the same.“

Kylian Mbappe admitted that he sent a letter to PSG, informing them about the famous clause in his contract, but, during the press conference, he never said a word about Real Madrid. That’s the intriguing part. If the leaves in the summer of 2024, they get him free. “I never thought a letter would offend anyone. I just sent a letter.”

Furthermore, the move to stay in Paris next season makes sense as Mbappe announced his intention to play for a gold medal at home. “I’ve always said that it’s a dream for me to play in the Olympics. If I can participate, I will happily do it. However, if I don’t have that chance, so be it.”