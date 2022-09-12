The PSG duo is coming upon their contract years and the brass at PSG are set to either renew or move on from the Barcelona and Real Madrid legends.

Rivals on so many occasions but now teammates at PSG, both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have been brought together by one goal, to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG and continue to prove their worth. Hard to imagine that Messi has anything left to prove in soccer but his first season at PSG was a disappointment.

Sergio Ramos on the other hand was hampered by injuries last season which reduced him to only 13 games and 2 goals all season. This season Ramos has played in all 7 of PSG’s games and has started off well. Messi on the other hand has 3 goals in 7 games, already showing a substantial improvement from last season.

Now PSG has the task of deciding what to do with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos going forward, according to 90min both players have two very different contract situations at PSG.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contract situation at PSG

In the case of Lionel Messi, the Argentine has been delaying talks of a new deal so far. Messi does have an option year on his current deal with PSG keen on keeping Messi on said extension for one more year.

In the case of Sergio Ramos, the PSG heads feel the Spanish international has not done enough to warrant a new deal at the club. That does not mean Ramos will be shown the door but at 36, the club may be willing to offer him a smaller contract to stay with the French side.

At the moment PSG is once again in first place in Ligue 1, tied with Marseille at 19 points and with Lens chasing the two at 17 points.