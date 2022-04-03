Kylian Mbappe has a contract with PSG until the end of the season, and he is widely expected to move to Real Madrid, refuting the chance to stay in Paris. However, reports in France claim that the Parisians have another ace up their sleeve by giving him the captain's armband.

When it comes to convincing Kylian Mbappe to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, the club is willing to go to any lengths. In the summer of 2022, his contract ends, and it seems like he will join Real Madrid, but PSG are still working behind the scenes in an attempt to get a new deal with their star player.

Prioritizing his emotional connection to the Whites, the prolific striker has so far rejected lucrative offers from the Red-and-Blues. The Frenchman is now being offered the captain's armband by the Parisians as a way to entice him to stay.

In French publication L'Equipe's report, the club's hierarchy is contemplating designating Mbappe the captain if the 23-year-old remains at the club beyond the conclusion of the current season.

Mbappe to become new PSG captain from next season?

The captaincy of PSG is now held by Marquinhos, who took up the role in 2020 after Thiago Silva left as a free agent to move to Chelsea. A choice on whether or not the Brazilian defender would step down as captain looks to be out of his control.

There are several reasons why appointing the team's main ace as captain would be a good idea for PSG, not the least of which is that many feel it would have a favorable effect on the team's culture, suggests the French newspaper.