According to L'Equipe, UEFA is set to open a disciplinary case against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club's sporting director Leonardo for their reaction to the team's UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain have once again fallen short in their run for a UEFA Champions League trophy. Not even a star-studded squad has been capable of leading PSG to continental glory as the team suffered a disappointing elimination against Real Madrid.

PSG were leading 2-0 on aggregate until a terrible mistake at the back propelled the hosts to a memorable comeback. Gianluigi Donnarumma was in the eye of the storm for conceding the ball that set up Karim Benzema's first goal of the night.

However, the French club's leaders - as well as Mauricio Pochettino - felt that goal should have been ruled out for foul from Benzema to the goalkeeper. That's why at the end of the game, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo have reportedly gone to the referee's dressing room to aggresively complain about that situation.

L'Equipe: UEFA to open disciplinary proceedings against PSG's Al-Khelaifi, Leonardo

According to L'Equipe, UEFA will open disciplinary proceedings against the PSG President and the sporting director for their behavior after the final whistle. "A disciplinary case has been opened against Nasser al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo (president and sports director of PSG, respectively) and more generally against the Parisian club," the French outlet quoted.

Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations provides sanctions for those who breach the “General Principles of Conduct," including one who “behaves in an insulting way or otherwise contravenes the elementary rules of propriety.” Meanwhile, article 15 condemnes the "incorrect behavior of players and officials," with suspensions and fines for the infringers.

Article 44 claims that “any means of evidence may be used during the investigation and the disciplinary procedure, subject to respect for human dignity." This includes official reports, testimonies, video recordings, among other sources or documents. It has been reported that a member of the Real Madrid squad was recording when Al-Khelaifi went to complain to the referee, so in case that video exists, it can be used in the investigation. It's understood that UEFA's disciplinary committee will take into account the official's report and any images that could be provided from the situation.