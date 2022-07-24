The PSG will play against Gamba Osaka in a 2022 summer pre-season friendly game. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSG vs Gamba Osaka: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 friendly game in your country

The last Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint Germain will play a friendly game in preparation for what will be the 2022/2023 season against the Japanese team, Gamba Osaka. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint Germain are the last Ligue 1 champions, a result that also did not satisfy their fans who expected to be champions of the UEFA Champions League in 2021/2022. The UCL has been an elusive achievement for PSG, so the main objective this coming season will be to win it and for this they want to prepare in the best way.

The Japanese team is currently in 16th position, which means that if the season ends at this time, they should play a relegation playoff. They clearly need to improve their level to be able to get out of the last places. Likewise, facing one of the best teams in Europe is always something productive and good entertainment for the fans.

PSG vs Gamba Osaka: Kick-Off Time

PSG will play against Gamba Osaka in this 2022 summer friendly game this Monday, July 25 at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in the Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

Belize: 4 AM

Brazil: 7 AM

France: 12 PM

Mexico: 5 AM

Netherlands: 12 PM

Portugal: 11 AM

United States: 6 AM (ET)

PSG vs Gamba Osaka: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: ESPN Norte

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

United States: FuboTV (free trial), CBS Sports Network

