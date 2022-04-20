PSG takes on Lens at Parc des Princes in Paris for Matchday 34 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

PSG and Lens will face each other at Parc des Princes (Paris) on Matchday 34 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season. If the hosts win, they will become the league champions.

Les rouge-et-bleu are at the top of the standings with 77 points, and in its last match defeated Angers 3-0. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino maintains a 15-point lead over its closest rival, Olympique de Marseille, which won and reached 62 points. Thus, with 5 games remaining, the match against Lens could be the deciding factor, if PSG wins, it will be crowned Ligue 1 champions.

On the flip side, Lens are positioned seventh in the standings with 53 points. The match against PSG will also be an important game for Les Sang et Or, if Lens defeats PSG, it will qualify for the 2022-2023 Conference League. In its last match, the team managed by Franck Haise beat Montpellier 2-0.

PSG and Lens: Date

PSG and Lens will meet at Parc des Princes on Saturday, April 23, on Matchday 34 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG and Lens: Time by states in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Lens

The match to be played between PSG and Lens at Parc des Princes on Matchday 34 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free-Trial).