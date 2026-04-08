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PSG vs Liverpool LIVE: Today’s venue and lineups confirmed for the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

Paris Saint-Germain face Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Stay tuned here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this high-stakes encounter!

PSG face Liverpool in a high‑stakes Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.
© Justin Setterfield-Carl Recine/Getty ImagesPSG face Liverpool in a high‑stakes Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC face off at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 quarterfinals, in one of the most anticipated matchups of the round. With both teams among Europe’s elite, this clash carries major weight as they look to take an early advantage in a tightly contested tie.

For PSG, now established as the defending champions under Luis Enrique, this match represents a chance to continue building on last season’s success. The French side enters with confidence after their title run, knowing that a strong result at home could be decisive before the return leg in England.

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive with a clear sense of revenge after last season’s elimination at the hands of PSG. Despite winning the first leg, the English side fell on penalties at Anfield, a result that ultimately fueled PSG’s path to the title. With the head-to-head evenly split at three wins each, this new chapter adds even more tension to an already compelling European rivalry.

Today's venue

The action will take place at the Parc des Princes, home of Paris Saint‑Germain in the French capital. With a capacity of over 47,000 spectators, it remains one of the most iconic stadiums in European soccer. Known for its electric atmosphere on Champions League nights, it provides a fitting stage for this quarterfinal showdown.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Parc des Princes!

PSG lineup confirmed!

PSG’s starting XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire‑Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool lineup confirmed!

Liverpool’s starting XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

Today's referees

Jose Maria Sanchez has been appointed to officiate the first leg at the Parc des Princes. He will be joined on the field by Raul Cabañero and Iñigo Prieto, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

 Full officiating team:

 Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez (ESP)
 Assistant Referee 1: Raul Cabañero (ESP)
 Assistant Referee 2: Iñigo Prieto (ESP)
 Fourth Official: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)
 VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)
 Assistant VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (ESP)

Kickoff time and where to watch

PSG vs Liverpool will get underway at the Parc des Princes at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the primary option to watch PSG vs Liverpool in the USA. The other option to enjoy the game is CBS Sports.

Paris Saint‑Germain and Liverpool clash in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog! This time, PSG face Liverpool at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this massive European showdown.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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