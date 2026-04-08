PSG vs Liverpool LIVE: Today’s venue and lineups confirmed for the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC face off at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 quarterfinals, in one of the most anticipated matchups of the round. With both teams among Europe’s elite, this clash carries major weight as they look to take an early advantage in a tightly contested tie.

For PSG, now established as the defending champions under Luis Enrique, this match represents a chance to continue building on last season’s success. The French side enters with confidence after their title run, knowing that a strong result at home could be decisive before the return leg in England.

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive with a clear sense of revenge after last season’s elimination at the hands of PSG. Despite winning the first leg, the English side fell on penalties at Anfield, a result that ultimately fueled PSG’s path to the title. With the head-to-head evenly split at three wins each, this new chapter adds even more tension to an already compelling European rivalry.