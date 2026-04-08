Why is Mohamed Salah not starting today for Liverpool vs PSG in 2026 UEFA Champions League QF first leg?

Liverpool will head into tonight’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg against PSG without Mohamed Salah in the starting XI. The decision to leave the Egyptian superstar on the bench has immediately fueled speculation regarding his status for the biggest match of the Reds’ season thus far.

With no recent reports of an injury, head coach Arne Slot’s decision appears to be purely tactical rather than health-related. Adding weight to that theory is the fact that Cody Gakpo has also been omitted from the lineup, joining Salah among the substitutes for this high-stakes clash.

The double-benching comes as a massive surprise to the Liverpool faithful, as both Salah and Gakpo have been pillars of Slot’s system throughout the campaign. Choosing to rotate his most lethal attacking threats against a juggernaut like PSG has left fans and pundits alike searching for answers as kickoff approaches.

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Who replaces Salah and Gakpo?

In a bold tactical shift for Liverpool’s starting XI, Slot has opted for Jeremy Frimpong and Florian Wirtz to fill the vacancies left by Salah and Gakpo. By slotting Frimpong and Wirtz into the lineup, Slot appears to be prioritizing defensive stability and transition play, wary of the explosive offensive firepower PSG bring to the pitch.

With both lineups now official, the tactical chess match between Slot and Luis Enrique has become the focal point for fans at Anfield. Facing the reigning Champions League titleholders provides a massive litmus test for the Reds, who are desperate to find their footing and bounce back from a demoralizing 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

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Confirmed lineups: PSG vs. Liverpool

Both managers have locked in their selections, with Liverpool notably still missing the presence of Alisson Becker in goal. Here is how both European heavyweights will take the field for tonight’s marquee Champions League fixture: