Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes will face off at the Parc Des Princes in Paris in Round 14 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this thrilling French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 87th Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 39 occasions so far; Nantes have grabbed a triumph 27 times to this day, and a great number of even 20 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on March 14, 2021, when the Canaries surprised the Red and Blues with a final result of 2-1 away in Paris in the previous 2020/21 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Nantes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Parc Des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Nantes: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

PSG vs Nantes: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been off to an impressive start to the Ligue 1 season. In their last fixtures, they have three triumphs, one loss, and a draw (LWDWW). Meanwhile, Nantes are in a much worse form, as they have won two times in their last five matches. In addition to that, they have two ties and a defeat (WDWLD).

The Parisians currently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 34 points in 13 matches so far. On the other hand, Nantes are placed nine positions below them, in 10th place of the Ligue 1 table with 18 points won in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 1, 1971, when The Yellow House torpedoed PSG 6-0 in the 1971/72 Ligue 1 season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 14.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free PSG vs Nantes in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 14 game between PSG and Nantes, to be played on Saturday, at the Parc Des Princes in Paris, will be broadcasted on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

PSG vs Nantes: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -440 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Nantes have a whopping +950 odds to cause an upset in the 14th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +550 payout.

FanDuel PSG -440 Tie +550 Nantes +950

* Odds via FanDuel