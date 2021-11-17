Paris Saint Germain and Nantes will face each other for Matchday 14 of Ligue 2021/22. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the United States.

The Ligue 2021/22 will resume this weekend after the international break. Leaders Paris Saint Germain will be looking for their 12th win in the dosmetic tournament against Nantes at Parc des Princes. Here, check out the date, time and TV channel in the US for this match.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has enjoyed an almost perfect run in the domestic league, with only one loss and one draw in 13 games. Before the international break, PSG got a tight win against Bordeaux 3-2.

While PSG has been reliable on the results, it hasn’t really shown a dominant style of play. On the other hand, Nantes are tenth in the standings with 18 points so far. They are coming from a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg last time out.

PSG vs Nantes: Date

Paris Saint Germain and Nantes will face each other for Matchday 14 of Ligue 1 2021/22 on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

PSG vs Nantes: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream PSG vs Nantes

The match between Paris Saint Germain and Nantes for Matchday 14 of 2021/22 Ligue 1 to be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS en Español.