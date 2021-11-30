Paris Saint Germain and Nice will face each other for Matchday 16 of Ligue 2021/22 season. Find out here everything you need to know about this match such as information, preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

PSG vs Nice: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 16 of Ligue 1 2021/22 in the US

Paris Saint Germain will host Nice for Matchday 16 of Ligue 1 2021/22. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Leaders PSG won their last match against St-Etienne followed by a great comeback commanded by seventh-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi, who had three assists, and captain Marquinhos, who scored a double. Only bad news is that Neymar suffered an ankle injury, which will leave him out for six weeks at least.

On the other hand, visitors Nice are in third place of the table with 27 points. They will play the leaders after losing 1-0 to Metz over the weekend, but before they had won 2-1 on the road against Clermont Foot.

PSG vs Nice: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

PSG vs Nice: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

PSG vs Nice: Storylines

Paris Saint Germain and Nice have played 73 matches against each other, with the Parisians having the advantage with 32 triumphs so far. Meanwhile, Nice have won 21 matches and they have drawn on 20 occasions. Their most recent encounter took place in February and ended up with a 2-1 PSG victory.

How to watch or live stream PSG vs Nice in the US

The match between Paris Saint Germain and Nice, for the Matchday 16 of the Ligue 2021/22 season to be played on Wednesday, December 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by fuboTV. You can also watch it on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

PSG vs Nice: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Paris Saint Germain are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -260, while Nice have odds of +600. A tie would end up in a +410 payout.

FanDuel PSG -260 Tie +410 Nice +600

*Odds by FanDuel