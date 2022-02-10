Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes clash off on Friday at Park Des Princes in the 24th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Rennes at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 24 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Friday, February 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this thrilling French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 71st Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 33 occasions so far; Stade Rennais have grabbed a triumph exactly 20 times to this day, and a great number of even 17 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on October 3, 2021, when Rennes surprised the Parisiens with a 2-0 win at the Roazhon Park in Rennes. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Rennes: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 11, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Parc Des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Rennes: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been in a great form recently. In their last fixtures, they have managed three triumphs, as well as two draws (DDWWW). Meanwhile, Rennes have been in a worse form, as they have won only twice in their last five matches. In addition, they have three defeats (LLWLW).

The Parisians currently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 56 points in 23 matches so far. On the other hand, the Red and Blacks are placed four positions below them, in fifth place of the Ligue 1 table with 37 points won in 23 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 19, 1971, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the 1971/72 Ligue 1 season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 24.

PSG vs Rennes: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -180 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Rennes have a +470 odds to cause an upset in the 24th round, while a tie would result in an equally +330 payout.

FanDuel PSG -180 Tie +330 Rennes +470

