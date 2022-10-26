PSG will host Troyes trying to extend their lead on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The home team appears as the favorites after their win in Champions League. Check out where, when and how to watch the game in the US.

The 2022-2023 Ligue 1 has a predictable leader in PSG. Although the difference with their followers is not that considerable, so they must remain focused on Matchday 13. In this case the opponent will be a team like Troyes that won’t arrive in great conditions. You can check out here the date, time and how to watch it in the US. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

PSG have their eyes set on the Champions League. That’s why they will get to this match hyped after a great victory in that tournament. The Parisian side defeated Maccabi Haifa with a 7-2 score thanks to a brilliant performance of the big three. Two goals came from Kylian Mbappé, two from Lionel Messi and one from Neymar, so it’s clear they are in a superb form. That result put them with three wins in a row while also staying undefeated in all competitions.

Troyes, instead, are not having a good present. They are in the middle of the standings, but their recent level has not been very decent. Being in a streak of four duels without a win is not ideal before going up against the leader. The good thing for them is that, at least, they were able to stay consistent on attack having scored 10 goals in their last five appearances.

PSG vs Troyes: Date

PSG will receive Troyes on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes Stadium this Saturday, October 29 at 11 AM (ET).

PSG vs Troyes: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

How to watch PSG vs Troyes in the US

This match will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. Other possible options are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.