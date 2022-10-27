Paris Saint-Germain will host Troyes in what will be the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

The leaders and favorites to win Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Saint Germain, will receive Troyes at the Parc des Princes in a game valid for Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the Unites States on FuboTV (free trial).

Locals PSG are going through an unbeatable moment. Of course, with a roster full of stars, they were expected to be contenders to win everything they played, although of course having a good roster doesn't necessarily mean being a great team. In any case, at the moment they are leaders in Ligue 1 with a difference of 5 points over the second, and in the UEFA Champions League they come from an impressive 7-2 victory against Maccabi Haifa.

Troyes are currently in 11th position in the championship. Without a doubt, they will go to the Parc des Princes in search of a feat, and even a draw for them (of course, always depending on how the game is) is a good result. At the moment they are far from Marseille to stop fighting for a qualifying position in the international cups, but only 4 points above the relegation positions, something they must be careful about.

PSG possible lineup

Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos served their suspensions and could be back against Troyes. The only player who will not be available due to injury is Danilo Pereira.

PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Troyes possible lineup

Karim Azamoum and Lucien Agoume are not ready to return due to different injuries. Adil Rami asked to stay out of the team, and it is doubtful.

Troyes starting XI: Lis; T. Balde, Palmer-Brown, Porozo, Salmier, Larouci; Lopes, Kouame, Chavalerin, Odobert; M. Balde.

