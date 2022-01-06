Paris Saint-Germain could make a shocking change of managers at the end of the season. According to Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport, Zinedine Zidane will take over at PSG replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Paris Saint-Germain may have made a number of stellar signings last summer, headlined by Lionel Messi's shocking arrival from Barcelona. But PSG have fallen short of expectations so far, and their coach seems to be in a hot seat.

While the signings of several big-name players looked like something amazing for the club, it seems to have also become a burden. Especially for Mauricio Pochettino, who has struggled to get so many superstars on the same page.

The Argentine manager had previously gotten off to a difficult start to life in Paris as he failed to deliver the Ligue 1 trophy last term, and this campaign things aren't going according to plan either. That's why according to Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport, Zinedine Zidane will take over at Parc des Princes in June "at the least."

Report: Zidane to take over at PSG by June at the least

French journalist Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport has reported on radio show After Foot that Zinedine Zidane will become the PSG manager by June at the least and that he could even count on Kylian Mbappe despite the Real Madrid rumors.

Zidane has already been linked to the PSG job a few months ago when Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly on the radar of Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It's important to note that Riolo was one of the first who reported that Messi would sign for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but it remains to be seen how this situation unfolds.

Pochettino is under contract until 2023 and there's still a lot to be played for this season. Not only PSG have time to turn up their game but they're also in contention for the most important trophies at stake, although Riolo suggested that Zidane would take over regardless of how PSG finish this season.

Should the report proves to be correct, the future could be bright for PSG. Zidane has already been successful when he had to manage a locker room full of superstars, winning 11 titles at Real Madrid, including three consecutive Champions League trophies.