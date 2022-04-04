The 23-year-old French superstar has told French outlets that his dream move to Real Madrid is not written in stone and this could make Mbappe the most wanted player in the world come the offseason.

After a performance that continues to show his incredible skill against Lorient on Sunday, Kylian Mbappe was man of the match in PSG’s 5-1 win where the World Cup winner scored two goals and had three assists. While many pundits have it as Mbappe’s final games at PSG the forward has a different opinion on the matter.

"I haven't decided about my future yet. I'm cool… [There are] a lot of parameters to take in consideration. I'm trying to figure it out with my family, so I take the right decision”, Mbappe stated after the match. This has given PSG fans a glimmer of hope and Real Madrid a bit of worry as to where Mbappe may play next.

While all signs point that Mbappe will play at Real Madrid next season with his new statement a move to Real Madrid may not be completely done. Here are other clubs interested in Kylian Mbappe.

Clubs interested in Kylian Mbappe

While the biggest club looking to sign Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid, given his salary and that he is leaving on a free transfer the Frenchman may be weighing his options. It was reported in February that since Kylian Mbappe was still not fully decided on Real Madrid and that Liverpool could jump on the forward. Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Mbappe and with Liverpool now clearly one of the best teams in the Premier League it is feasible if the right offer came in Mbappe could sign.

The other club that could come into play is Manchester City, while City has been linked more to Erling Haaland but Real Madrid is also after the Norwegian attacker and if Haaland decides to move to Madrid, City could double their efforts for Mbappe.