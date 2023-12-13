Malik Tillman is having a big season at PSV in the Netherlands, and on Tuesday had a masterclass performance against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw that could have gone either way. Tillman was dribbling and playing pin perfect through balls to his teammates in what was a commanding performance by the USMNT role player.



Malik Tillman who last season was on loan with Rangers in Scotland was named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year for that season. Now on loan to PSV, Tillman is shining even more, and now in Europe’s biggest stage.



Tillman has 2 assists in 6 games in the UEFA Champions League and 5 goals in 11 matches in the Netherlands. He, along with fellow USMNTers Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest have all been standout players for the Dutch side this season.



PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz on Malik Tillman



Peter Bosz did not hold back his admiration for the 21-year-old American and stated after the match, “It was almost scary how good (Tillman) was… I really enjoyed that sitting on the bench. I really thought he played great and that’s nice to see.



“We could have lost it at the end, but I also think we could have won today. I have a proud feeling about how we played today.”



PSV this season



PSV are qualified to the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League after finishing second in their group, and top of the table in the Eredivisie, with a 10-point lead over second place Feyenoord.



Up next for PSV is a showdown with AZ in the Eredivisie on Sunday December 17th. AZ are third in the standings.