Chivas is preparing for the crucial match against Sporting Kansas City, a rival they need to defeat to stay alive in the Leagues Cup 2023. However, the Rojiblancos don’t forget about the transfer market.

In recent days, there has been much talk about PSV’s interest in one of the squad members of Chivas: Gilberto Sepulveda, who is on the verge of making the leap to the Old Continent, being on the radar of the Farmers.

While the Mexican team intends to facilitate the central defender’s transfer, the truth is that PSV has imposed a condition that complicates the negotiations and would distance Tiba from the possibility of playing in the Netherlands.

PSV imposes a harsh condition on Chivas to acquire Gilberto Spulveda

According to information published by journalist Fernando Esquivel, the Farmers wish to incorporate Sepulveda for free, making use of the agreement between the two clubs to share methodologies, staff, and players.

The coming days will be decisive in defining Sepulveda’s future, as the club will seek to reach an agreement for PSV to improve their offer and provide significant income for the transfer of the center back.