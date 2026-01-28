Where to watch PSV vs Bayern in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

PSV will receive Bayern in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

This matchup shapes up as a high-pressure clash between teams in very different positions, with PSV reeling from a 3–0 loss to Newcastle that has left them on the brink of elimination. Stuck on eight points, the Dutch side likely needs a win to stay alive.

However, the challenge is steep against Bayern Munich, who have already secured a Round of 16 spot and remain focused on finishing strong. With urgency on one side and authority on the other, the stage is set for an intriguing contest.

When will the PSV vs Bayern match be played?

PSV play against Bayern this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Guus Til of PSV – George Wood/Getty Images

PSV vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSV vs Bayern in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between PSV and Bayern. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.