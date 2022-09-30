The 2022 Apertura Liga MX tournament comes to an end with the game between Puebla and America. Here are all the details regarding predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match.

The 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura ends in its regular phase. For the last game, Puebla will receive America in a tough match at Cuauhtemoc Stadium. Here is the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this duel. In the US, you can broadcast it through to fuboTV (7-day free Trial).

Puebla is already thinking in the final stage of the tournament. They could get a better spot for the Playoffs, but in front of them will be the best team of the year as it is America.

Whereas America, this semester has been amazing for Coapa's team. They are at the top of the qualification, but they must add three points this week to secure the best place.

Puebla vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cuauhtemoc Stadium at Puebla, Mexico.

Puebla vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Puebla vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Puebla is trying to return to the best moments it had recently. They will have to play through the long path of the Playoffs, but the team is giving good feelings again to succeed this year.

As for America, they are the best team in the league right now. Fernando Ortiz has managed to create a good squad and they have proved it all semester, but it is time to get the trophy back home to end this tournament correctly.

How to watch Puebla vs Club America in the US

This 2022 Apertura Liga MX matchup between Puebla and Club America, to will be played on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) will broadcast on FuboTV (7-day free Trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

Puebla vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

It is not a surprise that Club America is the clear favorite for this match as they have a +110. If you think this would end as a tie, the odds are +260, but if you are hopeful that Puebla will win, it would be a +200 payout.

BetMGM Puebla +200 Tie +260 Club America +110

