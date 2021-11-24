Puebla take on Leon at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla for a Quarter-finals game at the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puebla vs Leon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs

Puebla and Leon meet in a Quarter-finals game at the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. Big game for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel options and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Puebla were lucky to finish in the 7th spot of the Apertura table tournament with 24 points, 6 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses. Puebla have a good record at home with 3-3-3, but the team is scoring only 0.94 goals per game. The most recent victory at home, before the playoffs, was 1-0 against Toluca.

Leon have not lost a game since October 20 against Pumas UNAM 1-2 at home, but Leon's on the road record is positive with five wins, two draws and only two losses. The last three games on the road Leon won two against Puebla 1-0 and Cruz Azul 1-0, and a draw against Toluca 0-0.

Puebla vs Leon: Date

Puebla and Leon play for the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs on Thursday, November 25 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team lost a recent game to the visitors before the playoffs, plus the visitors are big favorites to win in the playoffs.

Puebla vs Leon: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Leon at the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs

This game for the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs, Puebla and Leon at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Thursday, November 25, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options available in the US are TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA

