Pumas UNAM play Mazatlan for the Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Mazatlan in Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on March 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). An easy game for the home team if they score fast. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pumas UNAM lost a recent game against Santos Laguna in what was the end of their winning streak of two draws and one win. That was the third loss for Pumas in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Mazatlan have a negative record in the second phase of Liga MX but they tied a recent game against Necaxa 0-0 at home as the team's third best result so far in the tournament. So far Mazatlan is sunk with a negative record of five losses and only two wins.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, Mexico.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Storylines

Pumas UNAM lost a game where they had the advantage in the 37th minute, but due to an own goal by Leonel Lopez (Puma's player) Santos tied the game before the end of the first half. In the second half of that game Santos Laguna scored their second goal in the 73rd minute but Pumas managed to tie the game again in the 78th minute with a goal by Juan Ignacio Dinenno. Santos Laguna did not stop and a minute later they scored their third goal to win the game 3-2.

Mazatlan are in a bad situation in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a negative record, but the recent draw against Necaxa could be considered as a good sign that Mazatlan is playing well since in the last five games the team won two and lost another two. After this game against Pumas, Mazatlan must play against Monterrey and Leon.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are favorites at home to win this game, they have a positive record but the visitors are in good form in the last five games. Mazatlan are underdogs with little chance of winning but they could tie just like they did in their last game.



