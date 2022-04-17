Pumas UNAM play Monterrey for the Matchweek 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Monterrey in Matchweek 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on April 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET). The home team need to win to climb spots. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pumas UNAM drew a recent game against Puebla on the road in what was the end of a small series of two games on the road. This game against Monterrey will be the first at home in April, Pumas UNAM have not played at home since March 26.

Monterrey are in a good standing position in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a positive record of 6-4-3 at the 4th spot. They are close to the playoffs, plus the team won another recent game against Chivas on the road.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, DF.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Storylines

Pumas UNAM is in the 12th spot of the standings, that spot gives the team access to reclassification to try to play in the playoffs, but Pumas UNAM still have enough time to climb 2-4 spots and directly access the playoffs. The last three games were relatively good for Pumas with a 1-1 draw against Mazatlan, a 1-0 win against FC Juarez and a 2-2 draw against Puebla.

Monterrey are happy in the middle of the top ten standings teams, but the team must be careful not to lose games or things could get complicated for them. Between March 1 and April 13 Monterrey lost only one game against Tigres UANL, the rest of the games were five wins and two draws.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey in the U.S.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are underdogs at home with 2.90 odds that will pay $290 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they are looking to win at all cost. Monterrey are very close favorites at 2.35 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and totals at 2.5 odds. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pumas UNAM 2.90.

BetMGM Pumas UNAM 2.90 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Monterrey 2.35

