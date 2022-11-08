Denmark have improved their game so much that they could be one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Find out how the Danish Dynamite qualified for the sixth time to a world championship event.

The impressive performance in the last Euro finals, as well as in the World Cup Qualifiers have placed Denmark among the teams to upset the favorite sides in the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, their most recent history in a World Cup tells that the Danish side haven't met the expectations in any recent tournament.

In the entire World Cup history, Denmark have play five times in the World Cup tournament before this year. However, their best performance was in the 1998 World Cup in France, where the Danish side clinched the Quarterfinals stage, but fell against to the eventual Runners-up, Brazil. The 2022 World Cup will be their fourth tournament in the last 20 years. This means Denmark haven't played in two World Cup tournaments, in 2006 and 2014.

But, Denmark have pass up themselves, as they have qualified to another World Cup making it two more participations than the previous 60+ years in Danish football history. This means the Danish people could be watching arguably the best generation of their history.

How did Denmark qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Denmark played in Group F of the 2022 World Cup UEFA Qualifiers. This Group F was composed of Scotland, Israel, Austria, Faroe Islands, and Moldova. Clearly the Danish side were favorites to win the first place of the group. Especially after a huge 2020 Euro performance, with Denmark, as one of the dark horses, reaching the semifinals.

In the 2022 World Cup UEFA Qualifiers, Denmark almost went unbeaten, but their last match was a 2-0 loss to Scotland. But the Danish side was already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In fact, Denmark was the second team to qualify for the tournament after Germany in the UEFA zone.

Even so, Denmark qualified earlier than the current World Cup winners in 2018, France. The French side qualified right after the Danish team, but after almost being eliminated. In Qatar, those two sides will compete for the top place of the Group D, as well as Australia, and Tunisia.

