Querétaro and Tigres UANL clash at Corregidora Stadium on Matchday 13 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Querétaro vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Querétaro and Tigres UANLwill face each other at Corregidora Stadium on Matchday 13 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out everything you need to know about this game such as the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Tigres are one of the best teams in the tournament. They are currently among the top spots in the championship and certainly will qualify for the playoffs. The team led by Miguel Herrera will try to clinch a new win against Querétaro, whom they defeated 3-0 the last time they faced each other.

On the other hand, Querétaro are not going through their best time: from 12 games, they have only won two. They will play again after drawing 1-1 with Club León at the León Stadium. There are still 5 games left to play and if Los Gallos get some victories, they will have a chance to qualify for the next phase of the Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

Querétaro vs Tigres UANL: Date

Querétaro and Tigres UANL will face each other at Corregidora Stadium on Sunday, April 10 on Matchday 13 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

Querétaro vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Querétaro vs Tigres UANL

The game to be played between Querétaro and Tigres UANL on Matchday 13 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.