Rangers and Napoli will clash today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The hosts will try to recover after suffering a tough defeat in the opening round, while the Italian side will be looking for its second win in a row. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).
Rangers were humiliated on the road by Ajax's offensive power, that game was a small sample of what Ajax is capable of with their top notch forwards. Most of the goals during that game were scored in the first half. Rangers lost to Ajax 0-4.
Napoli are one of the three favorites in Group A along with Liverpool and Ajax, and the best thing was that during their first Group Stage game they won against Liverpool 4-1 taking advantage of the bad moment the English team is going through without Sadio Mane.
Rangers vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Rangers and Napoli play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 15
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 15<
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 15
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 15
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 15
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Rangers vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahrain: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Belize: ESPN 4 Norte
Benin: SuperSport Action Africa
Botswana: SuperSport Action Africa
Brazil: HBO Max
Burundi: SuperSport Action Africa
Cameroon: SuperSport Action Africa
Canada: DAZN
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7
Germany: DAZN , DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Canale 5, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa
Lesotho: SuperSport Action Africa
Malawi: SuperSport Action Africa
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport Action Africa
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport Action Africa
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA
Rwanda: SuperSport Action Africa
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Action Africa
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport Action
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 8, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Tanzania: SuperSport Action Africa
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: SuperSport Action Africa
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Action Africa
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Action Africa