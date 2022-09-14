Rangers take on Napoli today at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Rangers vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Rangers and Napoli will clash today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The hosts will try to recover after suffering a tough defeat in the opening round, while the Italian side will be looking for its second win in a row. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Rangers were humiliated on the road by Ajax's offensive power, that game was a small sample of what Ajax is capable of with their top notch forwards. Most of the goals during that game were scored in the first half. Rangers lost to Ajax 0-4.

Napoli are one of the three favorites in Group A along with Liverpool and Ajax, and the best thing was that during their first Group Stage game they won against Liverpool 4-1 taking advantage of the bad moment the English team is going through without Sadio Mane.

Rangers vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Rangers and Napoli play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Rangers vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

