Real Betis and Atletico Madrid will clash off at Estadio Benito Villamarin in the 27th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid will visit Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville on the Matchday 27 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 108th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 55 occasions so far; Real Betis have grabbed a triumph 28 times to this day, and a great number of even 24 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 31, 2021, when the Colchoneros got a comfortable 3-0 win at home at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 27 game between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid on the 27th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.