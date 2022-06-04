Transfermarkt have announced the Ligue 1's most valuable players, and there are a few surprises in store. A player who is set to join Real Madrid is, in fact, worth more than PSG trio Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to the latest estimates.

As one of Europe's top five leagues, Ligue 1 is typically seen as one of the least competitive. In a world where fans are more used to competitive competitions like last season's Premier League and Serie A, Paris Saint Germain's domination in the previous decade has largely contributed to this perception.

Some of the best players in the world may be found in France's premier division. Last summer, Lionel Messi arrived in Paris to join the likes of Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, who had already been dominating the French Ligue 1 before being stopped just once by Lille.

Now a major summer upgrade to the market valuations of all players will be implemented for the first time in Europe's top leagues, starting with the French league. While the likes of the South American duo have seen their stock plummet at PSG, Mbappe has maintained his status as the world's most valuable player.

Messi, Neymar, and Donnarumma suffer value losses

After rejecting a second Real Madrid transfer offer, Kylian Mbappe ended the campaign as the top goalscorer and assist-man in his homeland. Thus, the 23-year-old has verified a market worth of €160 million. However, there has been a decrease in the valuation of three of his Paris teammates.

The biggest 'losers' in transfer value in France have been Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite all three playing their individual part in the club's 10th league title in history. According to Transfermarkt, Messi's drop from €60 million to €50 million is mostly due to his advancing years. Even if Barcelona's statistical advantage has diminished dramatically, his downgrading is only natural.

He is joined by Neymar, who has once again had an unfulfilling season in which he only displayed his skill on rare occasions and was often hindered by injuries. All of this has brought the Brazilian ace's total net worth from €90m down to €75m. Even Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament, Gianluigi Donnarumma is in the same situation. After sharing time in goal with Keylor Navas, his market worth dropped from €65m to €50m.

Monaco virtuoso Tchouameni valued more than PSG trio

With a rise in the price tag of €20 million, Aurelien Tchouameni is the biggest 'winner' of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. That being the case, the French defensive midfielder is now valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt. In the race to capture the 22-year-old who had an outstanding season, both Real Madrid and PSG are interested.

However, the La Liga giants have already submitted an €80 million bid for him, which would make the young star Monaco's second-highest-ever departing player behind Kylian Mbappe. Before the UEFA Champions League Final, Tchouameni and his agent had verbally agreed to a transfer to Real Madrid, Italian renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.