Kylian Mbappe will be the most coveted player next summer when his contract with PSG expires. In fact, starting on January 1, 2024, the French star is free to negotiate with any club.

For several years, Real Madrid have been at the center of rumors surrounding Mbappe, but the release clause was always the reason why the historic transfer didn’t happen.

Now, the situation is very different because Kylian Mbappe is about to become a free agent. Faced with this scenario, Real Madrid issued an official statement to explain the current situation.

“Faced with the information recently disseminated and published by various media outlets speculating on alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid C. F. wants to state that these reports are unequivocally false, and no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG.”

Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid?

Although Real Madrid deny any current negotiations for Kylian Mbappe, the reality is that they have an open door to sign one of the best players in the world. The big difference compared to previous years is that they don’t have to pay a transfer fee.

However, in order to avoid any potential sanctions from UEFA or friction with PSG, the president of the Spanish club, Florentino Perez, has been very cautious in his statements about Mbappe.

In August 2023, the star player took a significant step towards leaving PSG by not exercising his automatic contract renewal until 2025. The player remained silent, stayed committed to the French team, and, in return, received a substantial loyalty bonus.

However, in a move that infuriated Paris Saint-Germain’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Kylian never signed a contract that would tie him to the French club beyond the summer of 2024. Advantage for Real Madrid.