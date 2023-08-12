After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. Now, the Portuguese star is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia.

It was an unbelievable situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign began very differently for Cristiano Ronaldo. The legend just won his first trophy with Al Nassr in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals and wins the Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo had another tremendous performance for his team at the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. The star scored twice in the final against Al Hilal and gave the trophy to Al Nassr which played with 10-men for almost an hour.

The first goal for Cristiano came in minute 74′ to tie the game (1-1). Then, during extra time, the Portuguese delivered a magnificent header in minute 98′ to secure the victory. The effort was so heroic, that Ronaldo had to leave the field injured in minute 115′.

The Arab Club Champions Cup is a tournament in which the participants are the 37 best teams from the Arab World. That’s why there were clubs from Asia and also from Africa. Cristiano Ronaldo just won his first title with Al Nassr. Unbelievable.