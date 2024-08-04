Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sends key advice to his new teammate Endrick after the loss to Barcelona in New Jersey.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois was one of the key players who analyzed the team’s defeat to FC Barcelona at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Despite the loss 2-1, the Belgian goalkeeper emphasized that it was just a preseason game aimed at preparing for the 2024/2025 season.

“It’s preseason. We’re working, and obviously there are things we can improve on. But in the end, we’re here to prepare, and so are they,” Courtois stated. He recently returned to full fitness after spending the 2023/2024 season recovering from a ligament and meniscus injury.

Courtois also assessed the performance of Endrick, Real Madrid’s new addition. “I’m not saying he’s nervous, but it’s normal to feel a bit more pressure when you’re playing for Madrid in big games,” Courtois said, referring to the Brazilian’s underwhelming debut in El Clasico.

He added, “Endrick has a lot of strength and power. Maybe he just needs to stay a bit calmer. But you can see in training that he has a great eye for goal and a lot of force.”

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona and Endrick of Real Madrid in the a game for the Soccer Champions Tour at MetLife Stadium. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid’s US tour continues

Following their 1-0 loss to AC Milan and the 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid will look to bounce back in their U.S. tour with a match against Chelsea. This game is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Afterward, the team will return to Valdebebas to continue their preparations.

When will Kylian Mbappe play his first match?

Kylian Mbappe is expected to play in the European Super Cup, in the clash between the winner of the Champions League (Real Madrid) and the winner of the Europa League (Atalanta) on August 14 in Warsaw.

A few days later, the former PSG forward will be able to make his debut in LaLiga, in the first match against Mallorca, at the Son Moix Stadium, on August 18.