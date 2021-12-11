Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid on December 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid for the date 17 of La Liga of Spain. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free the Spanish League in the US.

Real Madrid will face their eternal rival Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday, December 12, in what will be a new edition of the Madrid Derby, one of the most important in the Old Continent. Here you will find all the information about the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this La Liga match.

Real Madrid come to the derby emboldened. It could not be otherwise: they achieved the classification in the first place in their UEFA Champions League group, they have a streak of 5 consecutive victories in La Liga, where in fact they only lost 1 match (against Espanyol on date 8) and It is at the top of the standings with 7 points difference compared to the second (Sevilla).

On the Atletico side, their performance in La Liga has been somewhat less solid than that of their eternal rival: although they only lost twice throughout the season, one of which was the previous game: 2-1 against Mallorca; They obtained several draws (5 in total) which has taken them a bit away from the top places, although they are still in the UEFA Champions League qualifying zone, and they have just qualified for the second phase of the UCL after a great match against Porto.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Madrid Derby is one of the oldest in Spain: more than 100 years of rivalry have “merengues” and “colchoneros”, during which time they played games in all imaginable competitions and instances. The first meeting between the two took place in the Madrid championship in 1906 (a 2-1 victory for the “Madridistas”).

In the professional era, they met 289 times: 149 wins for Real Madrid, 69 draws and 71 for Atletico Madrid. In addition, on 17 occasions both rivals faced each other in the final of an official title, where surely the most remembered are those 2013/14 and 2015/16 UEFA Champions League finals (both victories for the “merengues”); the final of the 2018 European Super Cup (victory for the “colchoneros”).

Real Madrid will seek victory to continue consolidating at the top of La Liga and maintaining the good difference in points that they have taken from the second; while on the side of Atletico Madrid they will try to win the victory not only to get closer to their eternal rival, but also to cut a 5-year streak without victories in La Liga against them.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (the Madrid Derby), the number 290 in the history of both rivals, for date 18 of the First division of Spain will be broadcast in the US on: ESPN+.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorite with +110 odds, while Atletico Madrid have +260. A tie would finish in a +260 payout.

DraftKings Real Madrid +110 Tie +260 Atletico Madrid +260

* Odds via DraftKings